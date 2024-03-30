Phoenix officer shot multiple times in armed robbery

A Phoenix Police officer is in the hospital after being shot multiple times by the suspects of an armed robbery on Friday night.

Around 11:30 p.m. the officer responded to a report of people trying to rob a parked vehicle near Southern Avenue and 35th Avenue.

"We had an officer who was violently attacked while truly doing his job and not just attacked but ambushed," Police chief Michael Sullivan said in a press conference. "He was ambushed as he was going to try to help folk who were being preyed upon and robbed, putting himself in harms way."

One of the suspects reportedly armed with a handgun fired multiple rounds in the direction of the officer as he approached the group.

According to a report, the officer was struck multiple times and never discharged his own weapon.

The suspects fled from the scene before other officers were able to arrive. The officer shot was taken to the hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

Police said the officer was off duty but in uniform and clearly identified himself as a police officer.

Police cordoned off the area of the shooting for an investigation.

"I'm asking for anybody in the public who has any information about this crime, any cell phone video, any video from your business or home that can help us bring these folks to justice to share that with us," Sullivan said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or to call Silent Witness at 480-(WITNESS) or 480-(TESTIGO) and provide an anonymous tip.