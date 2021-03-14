Phoenix PD looking for men who robbed gas stations, held cashiers at gunpoint

Phoenix Police are searching for two men who reportedly robbed gas station employees at gunpoint at multiple locations in Phoenix on Feb. 25.

The pair allegedly entered gas stations near 44th Street and Indian School, 32nd Street and Indian School, and a location off the I-17 and Anthem Way.

The robberies all occured between the hours of 8:52 p.m. and 11:41 p.m. that day, and detectives say they think the suspects may have committed more robberies in Phoenix and in the north Valley.

Both are described as Native American men in their 30s and fled in a newer model grey Dodge Durango. One reportedly has a shaved head while the other had a long ponytail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

