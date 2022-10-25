Phoenix PD officers hospitalized after struggle with suspect ends in gunfire

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Two Phoenix Police officers were hospitalized after a struggle with a suspect ended in gunfire, however, no one was actually struck, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The incident happened just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 near Glendale Avenue and 16th Street, says Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower.

Officers responded to reports of a fight and once they got there, they talked with a man and woman about what happened.

"The officer speaking with the man ordered him to take his hand out of his pocket a number of times. The man refused. The officer then struggled with the man, which resulted in a gun going off while still in the man’s pocket. The struggle continued as the officer was trying to take the man into custody. During the fight, the man fired several more rounds," Bower explained.

An "electronic control device" was used on him and the 24-year-old was taken into custody. He's identified as Damoin Obrian Walters and was booked into jail.

"Both officers suffered minor injuries during this incident and were taken to the hospital to be checked out," Bower said.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.