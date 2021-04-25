Phoenix PD: Woman shot, killed by stray bullet near 43rd Avenue and Thomas
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed outside of a business near 43rd Avenue and Thomas early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the area on a shooting call at 1 a.m. and found 20-year-old Gloria Zermeno lying on the ground in a parking lot with a gunshot wound. She died before she could be taken to the hospital.
Detectives say that Zermeno had been randomly shot while a group of people were fighting.
No suspect information was made available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
