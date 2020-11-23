Phoenix Police: 2 arrested in connection with armed robberies

article

Phoenix Police officials say arrests have been made in connection with a number of armed robbery incidents in November.

According to a statement released on the night of Nov. 23, the suspects, 27-year-old Armondo Dangerfield and 27-year-old Lateyon Finley, were arrested in a residential neighborhood near Via Linda and Mountain View Road. The arrests happened after 9:20 a.m., when Phoenix Police officers learned that a car matching the description of prior robbery incidents was located in the area.

When officers arrived at the scene, two men were seen running out of the home, and officers followed the car, eventually learning that the men entered the residence through an open garage door, and held an 85-year-old woman and an adult man at gunpoint. The suspects took valuables from the home, and also struck the man with the handgun.

The suspects, according to Phoenix Police, later drove into an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Northern, and were seen running into an apartment. A perimeter was established, and the suspects later left the apartment and was taken into custody.

"During the interview, there were statements made connecting the two suspects to four armed robberies," according to police officials, in the statement.

The four armed robberies, according to police, happened between Nov. 16 and 18:

November 16, 2020 at 6:40 p.m. 5200 East Cholla Street

November 17, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. 900 East Hearn Road

November 18, 2020 at 8:40 a.m. 5100 East Morino Drive

November 18, 2020 at 8:50 a.m. 18200 North 26th Street

"During these armed robberies, the suspects would enter the residences through an open garage door. Once inside they demanded valuables and held the victims at gunpoint," a portion of the statement read.

An investigation is ongoing.