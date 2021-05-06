Phoenix Police asking for help in investigation over possible kidnapping in Central Phoenix

Phoenix Police officials are asking for the public's help as they investigate a possible kidnapping that happened on May 5.

On the department's Twitter page, officials say the incident happened at around 10:45 p.m. near 21st Avenue and Van Buren.

"Officers located a witness who reported seeing an adult male force a woman into a red and black pickup truck. The woman appeared to be struggling and did not want to get into the truck," read a statement released by police officials.

(Courtesy: Phoenix Police Department)

Phoenix Police officials also released a photo of a pickup truck involved in the possible kidnapping. It appears to be painted red in the front half, and black in the rear half.

Police officials say they are now working to identify the person or the vehicle seen in the video. Anyone with information can call Phoenix Police at (602) 262-6141.

