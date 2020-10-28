Phoenix Police at scene of crash involving pedestrian

article

Phoenix Police officials say a portion of Bell Road is closed, in both directions, following a crash involving a pedestrian.

According to a brief statement by Sgt. Tommy Thompson, the crash happened in the area of 17th Avenue and Bell Road, and officers are on scene.

As a result of the crash, Sgt. Thompson said Bell Road is closed from 17th Avenue to 19th Avenue, in both directions.

