Phoenix Police Department launches initiative to solve cold case deaths

The Phoenix Police Department launching a new initiative called "Hot Desert Cold Cases" by using social media to bring attention to unsolved murders.

Investigators hope not only to solve the cases but to bring closure to the families.

On Monday, police shed some light on the unsolved murder of a young woman, Lynsey Chainhalt, who was gunned down in Phoenix while on her way home back in 2003.

Her mother, Judi Petersen, is asking for help to find her killer.

"What I really want is, I want those people that know somebody knows exactly what happened someone knows who did this," Peterson said.

It's been 17 years since the daughter of Petersen was murdered.

Advertisement

Police say she was in a car with friends headed home one night when someone chased them down and opened fire, killing Chainhalt and injuring her friends.

The case remains unsolved and her mother is still looking for answers.

"It was said by the people in the car with Lynsey that these were young kids. They obviously, I know they obviously told someone. I want to get it off your chest or brag or however that works but it’s time that someone comes forward and helps the police," her mother said.

For another mother, Michelle Rogers, the community helped her bring justice for her son Antwoine Cook who was killed in 2015. Now she's asking the community to step up and do the same for other families hurting.

"You don’t need to do it in public, do it behind the scenes. No one will know and things will happen and things will get solved these cases need to be solved. Give these families some closure," Rogers pleaded.

Silent Witness raising the reward for anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Tipsters become eligible for a cash reward once an arrest is made and do not have to wait for a conviction.