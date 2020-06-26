Phoenix police investigating quadruple shooting at Chevron gas station

Phoenix police are investigating a quadruple shooting at a Chevron gas station near McDowell Road and 51st Avenue.

According to police, four people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries in the early-morning hours of June 26. The victims have been identified as a 14-year-old teenage boy, a 20-year-old man, a 22-year-old man, and a 36-year-old woman.

Police say a group of vehicles and a crowd of people were in the gas station parking lot when shots were fired.

Detectives are working to identify a description or the suspect.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.