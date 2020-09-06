Phoenix Police: Man found shot in a parking lot, dies at the hospital

A man was found inside a car by officers with a gunshot wound and soon after died at the hospital on Sunday, Sept. 6 in Phoenix.

At around 1:30 p.m., Phoenix Police officers responded to the area of 43rd and Clarendon avenues for reports of a shooting in a parking lot.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting, and officers continue to investigate the incident.

No suspect information is available and the victim hasn't been identified.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.