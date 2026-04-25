Phoenix officer's son born with heart defect to undergo surgery

The Brief The 2-year-old son of a Phoenix Police Department officer is scheduled to undergo heart surgery. Isaiah was born with a rare chromosome deletion and a bicuspid aortic valve, requiring a feeding tube to survive. The family is struggling to keep up with mounting medical expenses while balancing daily household bills.



The son of a Phoenix Police Department officer who has a rare chromosome deletion is set to have heart surgery soon.

What we know:

Isaiah is 2 years old and already needs at least one heart surgery— something that his family said is going to be hard to pay for since his mom stays with him at home while his dad is an officer.

The heart surgery is needed because he has what is called a bicuspid aortic valve. Isaiah was born with a chromosome deletion called 1Q25-1Q32, which affects his growth and development. He was just 4 pounds at birth, and needs a feeding tube to survive.

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What they're saying:

Isaiah's parents say he has been going to the doctor regularly, and the bills could be tough to pay.

"There's a lot. There's a big financial burden, with all of his medical stuff," the family said. "And then just in general, just bills in general are hard to keep up with. Everything is so expensive nowadays. So we have that strain. And then throw in the medical stuff."

What you can do:

The family has set up a GoFundMe for the heart surgery.