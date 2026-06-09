Mesa police officer hospitalized following crash: PD
article
MESA, Ariz. - Mesa Police say one of their officers has been hospitalized following a crash that happened on the night of June 8.
What we know:
According to a brief statement, the crash happened at around 9:00 p.m. in the area of Loop 202 Santan Freeway and State Route 24.
"The officer was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Traffic will be restricted in the area as officers investigate," read a portion of the statement.
What we don't know:
Police did not elaborate on what led to the crash.
Area where the crash happened
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Mesa Police Department.