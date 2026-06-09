Mesa police officer hospitalized following crash: PD

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The Brief A Mesa police officer has been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following a crash. The crash, according to police, happened near Loop 202 and State Route 24.



Mesa Police say one of their officers has been hospitalized following a crash that happened on the night of June 8.

What we know:

According to a brief statement, the crash happened at around 9:00 p.m. in the area of Loop 202 Santan Freeway and State Route 24.

"The officer was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Traffic will be restricted in the area as officers investigate," read a portion of the statement.

What we don't know:

Police did not elaborate on what led to the crash.

Area where the crash happened