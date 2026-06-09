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Texas teen found guilty of murder; deadly Phoenix crash | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published June 9, 2026 5:40 PM MST
Published June 9, 2026 5:40 PM MST
article

From Texas teen Karmelo Anthony being found guilty of murder, to a deadly Phoenix crash that killed a man and hurt two others, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Texas teen found guilty of murder

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Karmelo Anthony found guilty and sentenced 35 years in prison for the 2025 track meet stabbing
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Karmelo Anthony found guilty and sentenced 35 years in prison for the 2025 track meet stabbing

Karmelo Anthony has been found guilty of murder in connection with the stabbing death of Austin Metcalf during a track meet last year. Anthony has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.

2. Man killed, two hurt in Phoenix crash

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Witnesses say red light runner caused deadly 7-car crash in Phoenix
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Witnesses say red light runner caused deadly 7-car crash in Phoenix

A seven-car crash just before noon Tuesday in Phoenix left a man dead and two others hospitalized. Police are investigating potential impairment.

3. U.S. begins retaliatory strikes on Iran

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Iran latest: US begins retaliatory strikes on Iran after Apache helicopter downed
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Iran latest: US begins retaliatory strikes on Iran after Apache helicopter downed

President Trump posted to social media that the military confirmed to him that an Apache helicopter that crashed near the Strait of Hormuz was shot down by Iranian forces, promises a response.

4. Last day to file claim in Trader Joe's settlement case

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Trader Joe’s customers have until Tuesday to file settlement claims
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Trader Joe’s customers have until Tuesday to file settlement claims

The deadline for Trader Joe’s customers to file a claim in a class action lawsuit is Tuesday.

5. Drunk driver rolls truck into bar's parking lot

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Alleged drunk driver rolls truck into parking lot after leaving a bar, YCSO says
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Alleged drunk driver rolls truck into parking lot after leaving a bar, YCSO says

An Arizona man who had just left a bar lost control of his truck, rolled several times, and landed on top of a car at another bar just seven miles down the road, authorities said.

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