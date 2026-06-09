Texas teen found guilty of murder; deadly Phoenix crash | Nightly Roundup

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From Texas teen Karmelo Anthony being found guilty of murder, to a deadly Phoenix crash that killed a man and hurt two others, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Texas teen found guilty of murder
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Karmelo Anthony has been found guilty of murder in connection with the stabbing death of Austin Metcalf during a track meet last year. Anthony has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.
2. Man killed, two hurt in Phoenix crash
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A seven-car crash just before noon Tuesday in Phoenix left a man dead and two others hospitalized. Police are investigating potential impairment.
3. U.S. begins retaliatory strikes on Iran
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President Trump posted to social media that the military confirmed to him that an Apache helicopter that crashed near the Strait of Hormuz was shot down by Iranian forces, promises a response.
4. Last day to file claim in Trader Joe's settlement case
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The deadline for Trader Joe’s customers to file a claim in a class action lawsuit is Tuesday.
5. Drunk driver rolls truck into bar's parking lot
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An Arizona man who had just left a bar lost control of his truck, rolled several times, and landed on top of a car at another bar just seven miles down the road, authorities said.