Texas teen found guilty of murder; deadly Phoenix crash | Nightly Roundup

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From Texas teen Karmelo Anthony being found guilty of murder, to a deadly Phoenix crash that killed a man and hurt two others, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Texas teen found guilty of murder

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2. Man killed, two hurt in Phoenix crash

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3. U.S. begins retaliatory strikes on Iran

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4. Last day to file claim in Trader Joe's settlement case

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5. Drunk driver rolls truck into bar's parking lot