Man found shot after crash; police rescue missing woman | Nightly Roundup

article

A man was found shot after a crash in Phoenix; police technology helps find a missing woman with dementia; and more — here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, April 25, 2026.

1. Body found in crashed truck in Phoenix

Featured article

2. Woman fighting for her life after being hit by train

Featured article

3. Missing woman with dementia rescued in remote desert

Featured article

4. 2-year-old to undergo open-heart surgery after years of therapy

Featured article

5. Latest on Nancy Guthrie

Featured article

Your weekend weather

Get the Full Forecast