Man found shot after crash; police rescue missing woman | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - A man was found shot after a crash in Phoenix; police technology helps find a missing woman with dementia; and more — here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, April 25, 2026.
1. Body found in crashed truck in Phoenix
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A man was found shot to death inside his truck following a collision near 7th Street and Dunlap Avenue early Saturday morning in Phoenix.
2. Woman fighting for her life after being hit by train
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A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a train near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road in West Phoenix on Saturday.
3. Missing woman with dementia rescued in remote desert
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Peoria Police rescued a missing woman with dementia using new technology, after her vehicle went over a retention wall near Lone Mountain Parkway.
4. 2-year-old to undergo open-heart surgery after years of therapy
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The 2-year-old son of a Phoenix Police Department officer born with a rare chromosome deletion is scheduled to undergo heart surgery.
5. Latest on Nancy Guthrie
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Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for 84 days. Authorities believe she was abducted from her Tucson-area home sometime between Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.
Your weekend weather
Saturday was cloudy and below average across the state. FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza has more on the cooler temperatures and windy weather we can expect for the rest of the weekend.
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