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Man found shot after crash; police rescue missing woman | Nightly Roundup

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Published  April 25, 2026 5:51pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
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PHOENIX - A man was found shot after a crash in Phoenix; police technology helps find a missing woman with dementia; and more — here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, April 25, 2026.

1. Body found in crashed truck in Phoenix

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Driver found shot to death in truck following Phoenix crash
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Driver found shot to death in truck following Phoenix crash

A man was found shot to death inside his truck following a collision near 7th Street and Dunlap Avenue early Saturday morning in Phoenix.

2. Woman fighting for her life after being hit by train

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Woman struck by train in West Phoenix
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Woman struck by train in West Phoenix

A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a train near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road in West Phoenix on Saturday.

3. Missing woman with dementia rescued in remote desert

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Technology helps Peoria Police rescue missing woman with dementia
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Technology helps Peoria Police rescue missing woman with dementia

Peoria Police rescued a missing woman with dementia using new technology, after her vehicle went over a retention wall near Lone Mountain Parkway.

4. 2-year-old to undergo open-heart surgery after years of therapy 

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Phoenix officer's son born with heart defect to undergo surgery
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Phoenix officer's son born with heart defect to undergo surgery

The 2-year-old son of a Phoenix Police Department officer born with a rare chromosome deletion is scheduled to undergo heart surgery.

5. Latest on Nancy Guthrie

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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 84 latest updates
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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 84 latest updates

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for 84 days. Authorities believe she was abducted from her Tucson-area home sometime between Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.

Your weekend weather

Evening Weather Forecast - 4/25/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 4/25/26

Saturday was cloudy and below average across the state. FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza has more on the cooler temperatures and windy weather we can expect for the rest of the weekend. 

Get the Full Forecast

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