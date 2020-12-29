Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix police: Man shot and killed during family fight near downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix police say they are investigating a shooting that left a man dead during a family fight on Tuesday.

At 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 29, Phoenix Police were called out to a call about a family fight near 11th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

When officers arrived, a man had apparently been shot. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The person who was involved in the shooting stayed on scene. That person will be interviewed by detectives.

The investigation is ongoing.

