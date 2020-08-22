Phoenix Police: Man,19, dies after being shot near 1st Avenue and Van Buren Street

Phoenix Police are investigating after a man was shot near 1st Avenue and Van Buren Street on the early morning hours of Aug. 22.

The man died hours later at the hospital. He's identified as Elijah Terrell McCarthy, 19.

The shooting happened at a party in a hotel in the area, police say, adding that he went outside the meet someone and that's when he was shot. He ran to 1st and Polk streets and collapsed.

"While this incident occurred in close proximity to Arizona State University, this incident did not occur on the campus. In addition, there is no evidence that would connect this incident, or the party McCarthy was attending, to ASU," the police department said.

There is no suspect information.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Phoenix Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau at 602-262-6141 or to remain anonymous, contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news.