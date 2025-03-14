Phoenix Police officer seriously hurt in rollover crash
PHOENIX - A police officer was seriously hurt in a rollover crash early Friday morning south of downtown Phoenix.
What we know:
The crash involved three vehicles and happened at around 12:45 a.m. on March 14 on the Buckeye Road overpass at Interstate 17.
The officer suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.
Two other adults involved in the crash were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
The intersection was shut down for several hours due to the investigation.
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash is unknown, but police say impairment has not been ruled out as a factor.