Phoenix Police officer seriously hurt in rollover crash

The Brief A Phoenix Police officer suffered serious injuries in a crash on March 14. The crash involved two other vehicles and happened on the Buckeye Road overpass at I-17. Police say impairment has not been ruled out as a factor in the crash.



A police officer was seriously hurt in a rollover crash early Friday morning south of downtown Phoenix.

What we know:

The crash involved three vehicles and happened at around 12:45 a.m. on March 14 on the Buckeye Road overpass at Interstate 17.

The officer suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Two other adults involved in the crash were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection was shut down for several hours due to the investigation.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is unknown, but police say impairment has not been ruled out as a factor.

Map of where the crash happened