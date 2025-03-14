Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix Police officer seriously hurt in rollover crash

By and
Published  March 14, 2025 6:30am MST
Crime and Public Safety
Phoenix officer hurt in rollover crash near I-17

A Phoenix Police officer suffered serious injuries in a rollover crash early Friday morning near Interstate 17 and Buckeye Road. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.

    • A Phoenix Police officer suffered serious injuries in a crash on March 14.
    • The crash involved two other vehicles and happened on the Buckeye Road overpass at I-17.
    • Police say impairment has not been ruled out as a factor in the crash.

PHOENIX - A police officer was seriously hurt in a rollover crash early Friday morning south of downtown Phoenix.

The crash involved three vehicles and happened at around 12:45 a.m. on March 14 on the Buckeye Road overpass at Interstate 17.

The officer suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Two other adults involved in the crash were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection was shut down for several hours due to the investigation.

The cause of the crash is unknown, but police say impairment has not been ruled out as a factor.

  • FOX 10's Danielle Miller reported live at the scene on March 14.

