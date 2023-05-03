Phoenix police officers could be getting another raise

The Phoenix City Council will be voting Wednesday on a contract that would increase the base pay for police officers - a move that has been approved by both the city and the police union.

The Phoenix Police Department is currently the highest paying law enforcement agency in Arizona, with a police recruit's salary starting at $68,661.

The proposal being voted on today would increase the base wage for officers by 2.16%.

The city and department are hoping higher wages can attract more potential officers.

Currently, Phoenix PD still faces a shortage of officers with hundreds of positions unfilled. The department is also being investigated by the Dept. of Justice over allegations that include misconduct and excessive and deadly force.

Some watchdog groups have taken issue with the negotiation process.

Poder in Action sued the city, claiming it failed to allow the public to see draft proposals and make comments.

A judge dismissed the case, ruling that city code was violated, but it was too late to restart negotiations.

The Goldwater Institute has also filed suit over the lack of transparency to Phoenix taxpayers.

The vote will be taking place during Wednesday's formal city council meeting at 2:30 p.m.

If approved, the contract would take effect in July.