City looks to give Phoenix PD recruits a $20,000 salary increase to ease major officer shortage

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
8
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains

City looks to give Phoenix PD recruits a $20,000 salary increase to ease major officer shortage

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

City looks to give Phoenix PD recruits a $20,000 salary increase to ease major officer shortage

A new proposal aims to give new Phoenix Police recruits a huge salary increase to keep up with a competitive job market. The department has about 400 empty positions already, and hundreds more officers are closing in on retirement.

PHOENIX - A new proposal aims to give new Phoenix Police recruits a huge salary increase to keep up with a competitive job market and ease its officer shortage.

The department has about 400 empty positions already, and hundreds more officers are closing in on retirement.

If the proposal is passed, it would make the Phoenix Police Department the highest-paid law enforcement agency in the state.

So just how much is this increase? City officials are hoping a $20,000 increase in starting salary will attract more applicants and help get more officers on the streets.

Under the plan, new police recruits would start at more than $68,000 a year. The current starting salary is just under $49,000 a year. 

RELATED: Phoenix Police Department hiring non-sworn positions to help with staffing shortage

The police department has a budget for 3,125 officers, but so far the current staff is at about 2,600. Police say the shortage of officers has led to specialty officers being re-assigned to patrol, and officers working mandatory overtime on their days off.

For now, the average response time for priority emergency calls is seven minutes and 21 seconds – above the five-minute standard.

"They do feel overworked and probably underpaid and unfortunately unappreciated. So I hope this is one step in the right direction, letting them know that they are important to the city of Phoenix," says Ann O’Brien, a Phoenix City Council member.

The city council will vote on the proposal at its next meeting on June 15. If approved, it will go into effect on Aug. 8, and raises of at least 3% for current Phoenix Police employees would go into effect in October.

Phoenix City Council to decide on approving police pay increase

A new proposal is set to go before the Phoenix City Council that would increase the pay of the city's police officers. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.