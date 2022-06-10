City looks to give Phoenix PD recruits a $20,000 salary increase to ease major officer shortage

A new proposal aims to give new Phoenix Police recruits a huge salary increase to keep up with a competitive job market and ease its officer shortage.

The department has about 400 empty positions already, and hundreds more officers are closing in on retirement.

If the proposal is passed, it would make the Phoenix Police Department the highest-paid law enforcement agency in the state.

So just how much is this increase? City officials are hoping a $20,000 increase in starting salary will attract more applicants and help get more officers on the streets.

Under the plan, new police recruits would start at more than $68,000 a year. The current starting salary is just under $49,000 a year.

The police department has a budget for 3,125 officers, but so far the current staff is at about 2,600. Police say the shortage of officers has led to specialty officers being re-assigned to patrol, and officers working mandatory overtime on their days off.

For now, the average response time for priority emergency calls is seven minutes and 21 seconds – above the five-minute standard.

"They do feel overworked and probably underpaid and unfortunately unappreciated. So I hope this is one step in the right direction, letting them know that they are important to the city of Phoenix," says Ann O’Brien, a Phoenix City Council member.

The city council will vote on the proposal at its next meeting on June 15. If approved, it will go into effect on Aug. 8, and raises of at least 3% for current Phoenix Police employees would go into effect in October.