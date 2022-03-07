Phoenix Police Department hiring non-sworn positions to help with staffing shortage

The Phoenix Police Department is looking to hire to ease its staffing shortage, but this time, the openings are for several civilian positions that were just added.

The department, like many departments nationwide, are struggling with staffing issues, and a possible solution was recently approved as the city council approved several non-sworn positions.

This includes 25 civilian investigator positions.

"They'll support detectives that are out in the field. Every job is important, but they will do things behind the scenes to help investigators, which is forward-facing," explained Executive Assistant Chief Michael Kurtenbach with the Phoenix Police Department.

In addition to these positions, the council approved eight police assistant positions.

"They will support patrol. They'll take non-injury collisions, some investigations, such as theft, and allow other officers to go to high priority calls," Kurtenbach said.

These jobs are available now, you can apply here, and the Phoenix Police Department is hoping you do.

"As long as we are struggling to recruit, we are going to have to reorganize, that's part of the overall plan. Hopefully, this will allow us to stabilize and keep people in the seats they're in today and allow them to focus on the jobs they're doing and will make us an even better department," Kurtenbach said.

For more information, click here https://www.phoenix.gov/police/joinphxpd.

