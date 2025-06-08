Phoenix Police officers hit armed suspect with their patrol car, PD says

The Brief A man in his 20s was struck by a Phoenix Police car as officers tried to prevent him from pulling a gun on them. Once they hit him, Phoenix Police say they went in to arrest him and found a gun in his waistband.



Phoenix Police used their patrol car to stop an armed robbery suspect from pulling a gun on them on June 7, the department said.

What we know:

The incident unfolded near 48th Avenue and McDowell Road.

"Officers were called to an armed robbery at a hotel near 48th Avenue and McDowell Road. When officers arrived, they were told by witnesses the suspect robbed a woman’s purse and left eastbound on foot, armed with a handgun. Officers were provided a thorough description of the suspect and patrol units checked the area for anyone matching the description," Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky said.

About an hour later, officers said they found the suspect with the stolen purse at a gas station near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road.

"Officers called for backup, but the man spotted the officers before backup officers arrived. The man briefly entered a business and then came outside a few moments later. Officers activated their lights and siren in a parking lot to get the man to stop. The man continued and ran onto McDowell Road. As the officers followed in their patrol vehicle, the man reached toward his waistband where officers saw a handgun. The officer driving the patrol vehicle responded by hitting the man with the patrol car," Sgt. Krynsky said.

The officers moved in to arrest the suspect, and they said he had a handgun in his waistband.

The fire department responded to treat the man for his injuries as he was run over by one of the patrol car's tires. He was taken to the hospital and his injuries aren't life-threatening.

What's next:

"Once released from the hospital, the man will be booked for multiple felonies including armed robbery, aggravated assault against a police officer and weapons violations," Sgt. Krynsky said.

What we don't know:

Police haven't released the suspect's name, but say he's in his 20s.