Phoenix Police officer's patrol car struck by hit-and-run DUI driver, PD says

A Phoenix Police officer's patrol car was struck by a hit-and-run driver who was eventually caught on Wednesday afternoon, the department said.

The Oct. 16 crash happened near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

"Officers were able to get the vehicle stopped and took the driver into custody. The driver was later processed for DUI. There were no serious injuries to report," Phoenix Police said.

The suspect was not identified by police.

No further information is available.