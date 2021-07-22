Phoenix Police releases bodycam video of deadly shooting in early July

We are getting a look at edited body camera footage released by Phoenix Police of officers shooting a man accused of pointing a water gun at them.

Police say the man made several 911 calls, and showed signs of mental health problems.

64-year-old Stanley Howard is heard and seen cursing at police and making disturbing statements during the time the recordings were made. He would call and then refuse assistance, and officers came back to his home three times before the situation escalated into a shooting.

Incident happened on July 8

The incident began with a call to 911 from Howard on the night of July 8. Officers respond to a home near I-17 and Northern Avenue, but Howard does not cooperate.

"Didn't you call us?" said an officer.

"No I did not," Howard replied.

"Are you sure?" an officer asked.

"No. I don't need you. You're a [expletive] idiot," Howard said.

Howard continues to swear at the sergeant and three officers from inside his house, and tells them to leave. After the officers leave, Howard calls 911 again. Six minutes later, police return and offered to help Howard, but again, he refuses, so they leave.

Police: Multiple 911 calls were made by Howard

Police say he called 911 thirteen more times over the next 45 minutes. Fire personnel also arrive to provide medical help.

The sergeant and an officer are crisis intervention-certified. They are trained to de-escalate situations where someone is going through a mental health crisis, but Howard says he has a gun.

Eventually, officers open fire. Police believe Howard is still armed, and back away. They use less-lethal force from a distance until it's safe.

Howard died at a nearby hospital, and police say the object he used to resemble a handgun, was actually a water gun

An internal investigation and criminal investigation is underway. Once the criminal investigation is complete, it will be reviewed by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

