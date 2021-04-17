Phoenix Police searching for Circle K robbery suspects

Silent Witness is searching for information on two men accused of robbing a Circle K near 27th Avenue and Buckeye on March 23.

The suspects reportedly told the cashier that they had a gun before stealing multiple boxes of cigarettes and leaving.

Both men are described as Hispanic males in their 20s. One of the suspects has a beard and was wearing a black Cardinals baseball hat, a black Nike T-shirt, gray shorts and white shoes.

The other suspect was seen wearing a black hat with the world "Crayola" on it, a Tommy Hilfiger sweatshirt, black pants, white shoes and a light gray or cream-colored bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

