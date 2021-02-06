Phoenix Police shoot, kill armed man who reportedly broke into a home

article

Phoenix Police are investigating after a suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting near 41st Lane and Cactus on Feb. 6.

Officers say the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday when reports came in that an armed man broke into a home.

"The 911 caller was moved to safety. The armed man exited, was told to drop the gun, he refused and raised the gun. An OIS occurred. No one else was injured," the department said in a Tweet.

The suspect died and hasn't been identified.

No officers were injured.