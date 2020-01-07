Phoenix Police: Silver Alert issued for man last seen Tuesday afternoon

article

Phoenix Police officials say a Silver Alert has been issued for a man who was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson, 60-year-old Juan Pena Tafoya was last seen near 15th Avenue and Osborn Road at around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday. Tafoya has a medical condition, which may cause him to appear confused and disoriented.

Police describe Tafoya as 5'5" tall, weighing 160 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark gray or black sweater, blue jeans, and brown sandals.

Anyone with information on Tafoya's whereabouts should call police.