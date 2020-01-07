Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix Police: Silver Alert issued for man last seen Tuesday afternoon

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Juan Tafoya, in a photo that Phoenix Police officials say was taken 10 years ago. ( Photo Courtesy: Phoenix Police Department )

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say a Silver Alert has been issued for a man who was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson, 60-year-old Juan Pena Tafoya was last seen near 15th Avenue and Osborn Road at around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday. Tafoya has a medical condition, which may cause him to appear confused and disoriented.

Police describe Tafoya as 5'5" tall, weighing 160 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark gray or black sweater, blue jeans, and brown sandals.

Anyone with information on Tafoya's whereabouts should call police.