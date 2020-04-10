Phoenix Police solve 42 year old sexual assault, murder case

article

Phoenix police arrested a man on April 10 wanted for a murder and sexual assult that was committed on June 10, 1978, according to a press statement.

On 1978, police found Fernando Calleros beaten to death along with a woman who had been beaten and sexually assaulted in the bed of a pickup truck near 32nd Street and Broadway.

Glenn Williams was arrested in January 1979 and was booked into jail, but the court released him due to a lack of evidence.

Phoenix PD's Cold Case Homicide Squad reexamined the case in 2019 with new technology and was able to successfully link Williams to the crime.

Williams was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and sexual assault charges.

