Phoenix Police unveils crime reduction plan

The Phoenix Police Department has unveiled a plan to cut crime in the city.

Over the past five years, homicides in Phoenix have increased by 39%, and aggravated assault crimes are up 14%.

Other violent crimes, like rape and robbery, are down.

As part of their plan, police say they will work to reduce crime by focusing on the most violent offenders and focus on areas where crime rates are the highest.

"Interim Chief Michael Sullivan has identified four focus areas that he believes will drive down violent crime by 5% and property crime by 8%," police said in a news release. "Those areas include focusing on the most violent people, the most active places, prohibited possessors, and violent offenders with outstanding warrants. In addition, the plan lays out performance objectives used to enhance accountability and assess this program as it moves forward."