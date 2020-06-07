Phoenix Police: Woman dead after being shot inside car

Police say a woman has died after she was shot in Phoenix while in a car Sunday afternoon.

Phoenix police say the shooting happened in the area of 1500 West Sonora Street. The woman's husband attempted to take her to the hospital but was able to flag down an officer near Central Avenue and McDowell Road.

She was taken to the hospital by the Phoenix Fire Department where she was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Angela Crister.

Police say information shows this was not a random shooting.

There is no suspect information.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.