Phoenix radio host reflects on life and career of legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen

A radio host in Phoenix is joining others around the world in remembering the legacy left behind by Eddie Van Halen.

Van Halen, whose music career spanned decades, died following a cancer battle on the morning of Oct. 6, according to his son, Wolfgang.

"He was the best father I could ever ask for," Wolfgang wrote, in a statement. "My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss."

Radio host shares his relationship with Van Halen

"I think he's going to be remembered for a long time as, again, one of the true game-changers in rock," said longtime Phoenix radio host Dave Pratt.

The friendship between Van Halen and Pratt began when Pratt was just 17.

"During my career, I switched from rock to country, and people were giving me a hard time telling me I sold out," said Pratt. "Eddie said 'Oh hell Dave, people say that I sold out just by doing a guitar rip with Michael Jackson. Don't worry about it. Just be yourself and have fun.'"

Pratt would go on to interview the iconic guitar player hundreds of times throughout his career.

"I tell everyone that Eddie was never one of my favorite interviews, but he was always one of my favorite people ever. Just one of the nicest superstars in Rock n' Roll," said Pratt.

Pratt says Van Halen changed the DNA of the rock sound, and started a revolution.

"He changed that with a style called finger tapping that everyone is aware of right now," said Pratt.