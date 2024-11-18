Phoenix school district proposing school closures amid budget crunch: here's what to know

A school district in Phoenix will soon decide on a plan to close some of their schools, as the district continues to battle a multimillion budget deficit.

According to a statement released by officials with the Roosevelt School District, the district's governing board will vote on the recommended school closures in December.

Here's what to know.

What part of Phoenix does the Roosevelt School District cover?

On their website, the district describes its boundaries as the Salt River to the north, South Mountain to the south, 40th Street to the east and 35th Avenue to the west.

Why are school closures being recommended?

As mentioned above, Roosevelt School District is grappling with a budget deficit.

"Our district is facing an approximate $5 million deficit that must be resolved so that our students are not affected by negative consequences," read a portion of a letter that was sent to parents (Spanish version/en Español). "Absent the consolidation of campuses, our only alternative will be to cut existing academic programs for all students and teaching positions across all Roosevelt schools."

In the letter to parents, school district superintendent Dr. Dani Portillo said the alternative "is not an option that is best for students and one I cannot support."

What schools are slated to be closed under the plan?

It is important to note that the school closure plans have not been approved. The Governing Board, per district officials, will vote on the recommendations on Dec. 5.

The plan, as recommended, was mentioned in the letter. It calls for the closure of five campuses:

The plan also calls for Bush to be reopened at a magnet school in either the 2026-2027 or 2027-2028 school year, and for King to be repurposed into a birth-5 childcare center and preschool for three-year-olds and four-year-olds.

Officials also say they will look again at whether closing the John F. Kennedy Academy of Inquiry is necessary during the 2025-2026 school year.

As for special education, the letter states that the district is "thoughtfully planning the locations where we will host our Special Education self-contained programming, should the Board vote for closures."

How many students attend those five schools?

In their letter to parents, school district officials say 1,364 students attend the five schools:

Bush Elementary: 298

Davis Elementary: 329

Jorgensen Academy: 242

King Elementary: 239

Lassen Academy: 256

Where will the students affected go if the schools close?

In their letter to parents, school officials listed a number of "welcoming schools" for students affected by the closures, should they happen.

The welcoming schools include:

"All families will have the opportunity to open enroll at any campus in our district," read a portion of the letter to parents.

What happens now with the closure plan?

Per the letter to parents, there will be meetings on Nov. 19 and Dec. 3 to talk about the plans, as well as new school boundaries.

"The Special Governing Board Meeting vote on the recommended school consolidation, closures and new attendance boundaries will take place on Thursday, Dec. 5," read a portion of the letter.

If the plan is approved, district officials say the closures will not take place until the next school year, which begins in August 2025.