Phoenix student arrested for allegedly bring a gun to the first day of school
PHOENIX - A Phoenix student was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to school.
It happened on Aug. 1 during the first day of school.
Two weeks later, the Phoenix Police Department posted a video on X of an officer confiscating the gun.
There's no word yet on which school this happened at or how officers were alerted to the gun.
The department is warning other students that there's a zero tolerance policy for weapons and anyone that brings one to a school will be arrested and charged to the fullest.