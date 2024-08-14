Phoenix student arrested for allegedly bring a gun to the first day of school

A Phoenix student was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to school.

It happened on Aug. 1 during the first day of school.

Two weeks later, the Phoenix Police Department posted a video on X of an officer confiscating the gun.

There's no word yet on which school this happened at or how officers were alerted to the gun.

The department is warning other students that there's a zero tolerance policy for weapons and anyone that brings one to a school will be arrested and charged to the fullest.