Phoenix and Tolleson Fire Departments respond to garage fire after 'loud pop'

The Brief



Phoenix and Tolleson fire departments extinguished a garage fire that started at 67th Avenue and Baseline Road on Saturday morning.

The fire started from what homeowners called a "loud pop" from the garage.

Two vehicles were damaged and there was damage to the inside of the home as well.

(Photo courtesy of Phoenix Fire)

The homeowners were able to escape the fire and no injuries were reported.

An investigation to determine the cause of the fire has started.

The Community Assistance Program is helping the homeowners.