Phoenix woman allegedly kills boyfriend; video shows aftermath of group home murder l Morning News Brief

Published  June 24, 2025 10:02am MST
The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. (KSAZ-TV; Getty Images)

From a woman accused of shooting and killing her boyfriend in Phoenix to new details being released in a murder investigation at a Valley group home, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of June 24.

1. Shooting investigation

PD: Phoenix woman shoots, kills her boyfriend after an assault
Phoenix Police say a woman shot and killed her boyfriend after a report of an assault early Monday morning. She's since been released and an investigation into what happened is ongoing.

2. New details on Valley group home murder

'Very intentional': Goodyear PD body cam shows aftermath of group home murder, victim stabbed 21 times
A 911 call and body-worn camera footage has been released, revealing the April 2025 murder of Reno Caddo, who was stabbed 21 times at a Goodyear home that housed people battling addictions.

3. Family party turns deadly

Shots fired during family party in south Phoenix: PD
Police say a man and a woman were shot during a family party on June 24 near 7th Street and Dobbins Road. The man later died at the hospital. No arrests have been made.

4. Hit-and-run driver sought

Glendale hit-and-run leaves pedestrian in extremely critical condition, PD says
A female pedestrian was critically injured after a hit-and-run driver struck her near 73rd Avenue and Bell Road around 8:45 p.m. Monday. She was thrown several feet, and police are searching for the driver.

5. Trump on faltering Israel and Iran ceasefire

Trump swearing video: Says Iran, Israel ‘don’t know what the f—’ they’re doing
Watch the raw video of President Donald Trump swearing Tuesday morning while talking to reporters about the faltering ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: High temps gradually warming up this week in Phoenix
Tuesday will be a warm and sunny day in the Valley. We'll see a high near 104 degrees in Phoenix.

