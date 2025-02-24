Phoenix woman's 1966 Aloha trailer stolen, crushing her mobile coffee business dream

The Brief A young Phoenix woman's 1966 vintage Aloha trailer was stolen from her home's front yard overnight. She spent thousands on restoring it so that she could open her own mobile coffee shop.



Twenty-three-year-old Jayde Greer's dream of starting her own business was destroyed overnight.

It happened just as she was going to launch her own mobile coffee business.

What we know:

The trailer she spent a year gutting and rebuilding, a vintage 1966 Aloha trailer, was stolen sometime overnight between Saturday, Feb. 22, and Sunday, Feb. 23.

Greer says she spent all her money to refurbish it.

She had it parked outside her home near 79th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, and that's where she says the thief came, hitched it to their vehicle and then drove off.

The backstory:

She asked for money from her family, and poured the earnings from multiple jobs into buying the trailer.

Her dream was so close to becoming a reality, but then it was shattered over the weekend when she walked outside and realized the trailer was missing.

"It’s really exciting too, because you never think it's going to happen, or you’re going to get to that point where you’re finished. And then to walk out, and it be gone is really hard," Greer said.

Greer says this wasn’t just a trailer. It was her future that she spent a year and a small fortune crafting.

Greer is reaching out to neighbors who have cameras, and is praying Phoenix Police will find the all-black, uniquely shaped trailer with copper rims, a custom window and wood flooring.

Dig deeper:

With each passing day, that hope dims.

"A lot of people have to work hard for the things that they have. Stealing from other people does not help you. It’s just bad karma," Greer said.

She's not going to give up.

She wants to continue working toward her dream of owning a mobile coffee shop.

What you can do:

If you'd like to donate to Greer's GoFundMe, you can click here.

If you know anything about what happened to her trailer, you can contact Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151.

Map of the area where the trailer was stolen: