Phoenix youth group leader accused of child sex trafficking

article

The Brief Casey Goslin, a 46-year-old youth group leader and director in Phoenix, is accused of child sex crimes. Authorities say Goslin was involved in an online platform used for livestreaming child sex abuse sessions. Anyone with information that may help identify potential victims is asked to call 866-DHS-2-ICE.



Authorities say a Phoenix man working as a youth group leader and director for multiple religious organizations has been arrested for alleged child sex trafficking and producing child sexual abuse material.

What we know:

Casey Goslin, 46, was arrested after investigators learned he was involved in an online platform used for livestreaming child sexual abuse material, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement wrote in a news release on Oct. 21.

"The probe revealed Goslin’s involvement with a platform used to perform livestreamed child sexual abuse sessions and the production of child sexual abuse material with child victims provided by child sex traffickers in the Philippines, which led HSI special agents to conduct a federal search warrant. The seized items include numerous electronic devices," authorities said.

What you can do:

"Due to his online activity and employment as a youth group leader, authorities are seeking information that may help identify protentional [sic] victims Goslin may have engaged or abused," authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the ICE tipline at 866-DHS-2-ICE. You can also fill out an online form.