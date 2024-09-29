Phoenix Zoo mourns death of Howard the rhino

article

Phoenix Zoo officials say they are mourning the death of one of their Southern White Rhinos.

In a statement released on Sept. 29, zoo officials said Howard was euthanized after being treated for "a protracted and progressive neurological condition that became unresponsive to treatment."

"Howard was an easy-going rhino who always enjoyed interacting with his keepers. He was always happy to spend time near his keepers for as long as he could convince anyone to stand still and scratch him. He will be greatly missed by everyone on the Hoofstock team," read a portion of Phoenix Zoo's statement.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Zoo officials said Howard was born in 1997 at a conservation center in Florida, and came to the Phoenix Zoo from Bravard Zoo in 2020.

"LouLou, a female Southern white rhino, is the Zoo’s remaining rhino of this species," read a portion of the statement,