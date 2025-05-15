Phoenix Zoo mourns Mystic the Mountain Lion

article

The Brief Mystic the Mountain Lion has died, the Phoenix Zoo said on May 15. She was humanely euthanized due to advanced renal failure. Her death comes months after her sister, Sierra, died from the same disease.



The Phoenix Zoo is mourning the loss of Mystic the Mountain Lion just months after losing her sister.

What they're saying:

"It is with a heavy heart we share that 18-year-old mountain lion, Mystic, was humanely euthanized this week due to rapidly declining health caused by advanced renal failure. Her sister, Sierra, passed away in February of the same disease," the Phoenix Zoo said on May 15.

The zoo says Mystic and her sister Sierra arrived in Phoenix as orphaned cubs from South Dakota.

"Our keepers and staff cared for the sisters for the last 17 years and are dearly missing their secretive but sweet nature," the zoo said.

When the zoo's new Big Cats of Arizona exhibit opened, Mystic moved in to her new home.

"We feel fortunate to have witnessed her exploring the space and having the chance to welcome guests to the new habitat," the zoo said.

The zoo says Mystic and Sierra are the blueprint for how they support and raise orphaned mountain lions.

Legacy paves the way

"We celebrate their legacy and impact by continuing to grant second chances at life, starting with Fern and Thistle who will be joining us later this summer," the zoo said.

