Phoenix's Desert Botanical Garden hosts Comet NEOWISE viewing

article

Want a unique chance to see Comet NEOWISE pass through the Valley? Here's your chance.

Desert Botanical Garden is staying open until 10 p.m. on July 22 and 23 to allow Arizonans to watch the comet fly through the sky.

On Wednesday, the comet will be closest to earth giving star gazers the best view.

Don't worry, this event will keep everyone physically distant and safe. Bring your binoculars, blankets and chairs, organizers say.

The last entry will be allowed at 9 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.