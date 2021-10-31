Phoenix's Sky Harbor impacted, again, by American Airlines flight delays and cancellations

Flight delays continue to persist after Halloween weekend was plagued by flight cancellations and Phoenix was a city that was impacted.

American Airlines canceled more than 1,400 flights throughout the weekend around the country and in Phoenix, FlightAware says there were about 200 delayed flights and 126 canceled flights on Sunday.

This also comes after more than a thousand Southwest Airlines flights around the U.S. were delayed on Friday.

In a letter, American Airlines said the cancellations were partly caused by two days of severe winds, in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Passengers are voicing their frustrations after a similar event, of similar nature, happened earlier in October.

"We checked in around 9:15 or so and all of the sudden, it got canceled," a passenger said. "Fortunately, I had status. We only spent half an hour online and one hour trying to reschedule. Other people were not that fortunate. There were a lot of long lines."

Staffing is also an issue the airline is dealing with.

The company said it expects to ramp up staffing within the coming months, with nearly 1,800 flight attendants returning from leave on Nov. 1. It also hopes to hire more than 600 additional flight attendants by the end of December.

"To make sure we are taking care of our customers and providing scheduling certainty for our crews, we have adjusted our operation for the last few days this month by proactively canceling some flights," Chief Operating Officer David Seymour said in a statement to FOX Television Stations Saturday. "We are taking this measure to minimize any inconvenience as much as possible."

"Most of the customers impacted by these changes are being rebooked the same day, and we apologize for having to make these changes," the statement continued.

'Going to space was easier than flying American'

South Mountain Community College geoscientist and professor, Dr. Sian Proctor said on Twitter that her direct flight was canceled and now it may cost her an additional 14 hours to get where she needs to go.

The options she had to rebook weren't much better, she said.

Proctor was recently onboard SpaceX's Inspiration4 rocket.

High school students stuck in midwest

A group of high school kids from Duncan, Arizona don't find much comfort in the airline's statement. They just want to get home back to Arizona.

The kids are part of the Future Farmers of America and because of all the cancellations, they are still waiting to get home from the midwest.

This group was scheduled to come home on Saturday and it now being Monday, they are still stuck in Indianapolis. They’ve had flight after flight canceled.

Agriculture teacher at Duncan High School, Kayla Presley, says staffing shortages and employees not showing up for work is what she was told was the cause after several of her flights with American Airlines were canceled.

What was supposed to be a fun trip to the FFA National Convention with her group of 9 students, has turned into anything but that.

They flew in Wednesday and were supposed to return Saturday.

"That flight got canceled. They put us on a flight on Sunday at about 8:45 in the morning and that one got canceled. So I finally came down to the airline and said, ‘Look, you got to do something for me, I’ve got all these kids here … you’ve got to get us home,’" Presley said.

She and her students were then bumped to a Monday morning flight, and unfortunately, that turned into more of the same.

"We were here at the airport at 3:30 this morning and got a message that our flight was delayed until 10 a.m. I said, fine I can handle a delay as long as it still goes through. Here comes 9:30 when we were supposed to start boarding and they said they’re missing a flight attendant so just to hang tight and we were going to start boarding any minute, soon as the flight attendant got here. In just a few minutes later, we all got a text, or a message, from the airline saying that our flight was canceled again," Presley explained.

She says she was told by the airline they couldn't get her group home until Wednesday. She couldn't wait that long so had to go with a different carrier to get them home Tuesday morning.

