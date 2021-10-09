Phoenix travelers impacted by Southwest Airlines weather delays, cancelations
PHOENIX - Some travelers waited in long lines at Phoenix's Sky Harbor International Airport Saturday after Southwest Airlines said it had trouble with its network.
According to the airline, there were air traffic control issues caused by bad weather in Florida on Friday. That led to flight delays and cancelations throughout the weekend.
Southwest passengers are confused why other airlines seem to be taking off on time.
Southwest Airlines is advising travelers to double-check the flight status before heading to the airport.
