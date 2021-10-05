Lightning strike causes house fire in Mesa

No one was injured when a bolt of lightning struck a Mesa home and caused a fire, the fire department said.

According to the Mesa Fire & Medical Department, the incident happened just after 2 a.m. on Oct. 5 near Gilbert and Brown Roads.

Nearly 50 firefighters responded to the scene and were able to quickly gain control of the fire.

Crews are working to extinguish hot spots on the roof.

Two people were displaced from the home due to the fire.

"Appears this was started by a lightening[sic] strike to the roof," the department told FOX 10.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.