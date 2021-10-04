Woman, child hospitalized after double shooting in west Phoenix, police say

Police are investigating the double shooting of a woman and a child on Monday night in west Phoenix, the department said.

The incident happened on Oct. 4 near 83rd Avenue and Thomas Road.

The victims were rushed to the hospital. One person was detained, police say.

No identities have been released, but police said the child is under 5 years old.

