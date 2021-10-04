Expand / Collapse search

Woman, child hospitalized after double shooting in west Phoenix, police say

By and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police are investigating the double shooting of a woman and a child on Monday night in west Phoenix, the department said.

The incident happened on Oct. 4 near 83rd Avenue and Thomas Road.

The victims were rushed to the hospital. One person was detained, police say.

No identities have been released, but police said the child is under 5 years old.

