Search and rescue dog with Phoenix Fire retires after nearly a decade

An important member of the Phoenix Fire Department is retiring after eight years of service, but this one saved lives on four legs.

Local perspective:

Talon, an 8-year-old search and rescue dog, is hanging up his vest. Of all the tools Phoenix Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Smith uses, he said Talon stands out above the rest.

"I would take their nose over pretty much any mechanical tool that's out there," Smith said. "I trust this dog."

The backstory:

Talon has served as a live-find search and rescue dog for nearly a decade. His career included local deployments for building collapses and missing persons, as well as national deployments through FEMA with Arizona Task Force 1 for floods, wildfires, and hurricanes.

What they're saying:

Smith said having Talon as a member of his family, in addition to being his partner at work, means the two have a special bond.

"Talon has kind of a special deal that he does with his nose where he'll take air in and he kind of swishes it in his mouth, kind of like someone tasting wine," Smith said. "Because I understand his mannerisms and these little quirks that he has, I can recognize that and know that he's on something."

What's next:

Now, Talon is stepping into retirement to protect his health. Smith noted that the physical demands of the job—climbing through rubble and over debris piles—can take a toll on a dog's joints.

"We want to make sure that they retire healthy and that they can have a good, long retirement," Smith said.

Talon is already adjusting to his new pace of life.

"Right now, he's enjoying sleeping in every day," Smith said. "He still gets to swim and do all the stuff he wants to do at home. He's definitely enjoying the retired life now."