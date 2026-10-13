Photos of late-night elections staff spark questions; Six Flags roller-coaster rider dies l Morning News Brief

From social media photos sparking questions over late-night activity at a Valley election center, to a deadly incident at a Florida theme park and surging floodwaters trapping dozens of Arizona campers, here are your top stories for October 13, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Photos spark speculation over late-night work at Phoenix elections center

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2. Federal agents search Rep. Ilhan Omar's D.C. home

3. "Oh my God, somebody flew off"

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4. Dozens of campers trapped by surging Oak Creek floodwaters

5. At least 8 rescued in raging Arizona flash floods