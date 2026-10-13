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Photos of late-night elections staff spark questions; Six Flags roller-coaster rider dies l Morning News Brief

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published October 13, 2026 10:11 AM MST
Published October 13, 2026 10:11 AM MST

From social media photos sparking questions over late-night activity at a Valley election center, to a deadly incident at a Florida theme park and surging floodwaters trapping dozens of Arizona campers, here are your top stories for October 13, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Photos spark speculation over late-night work at Phoenix elections center

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Maricopa County responds to late-night staff photos at tabulation center
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Maricopa County responds to late-night staff photos at tabulation center

Photos circulating on social media of Maricopa County elections staff working late at night raised questions about their presence.

2. Federal agents search Rep. Ilhan Omar's D.C. home

3. "Oh my God, somebody flew off"

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Six Flags Over Georgia: Witnesses describe horror as rider falls from Goliath coaster
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Six Flags Over Georgia: Witnesses describe horror as rider falls from Goliath coaster

First responders and park officials worked to evacuate stranded riders on Monday after a serious incident occurred at Six Flags Over Georgia in Austell.

4. Dozens of campers trapped by surging Oak Creek floodwaters

5. At least 8 rescued in raging Arizona flash floods

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Raging Arizona flash floods sweep cars away, strand 8 motorists in back-to-back desert rescues
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Raging Arizona flash floods sweep cars away, strand 8 motorists in back-to-back desert rescues

Eight motorists were pulled to safety across Mohave County after sudden floodwaters swept away cars and left drivers marooned on logs.

Morning BriefPhoenixNews