Pickleball: Injuries on the rise, medical costs could climb to $500M

By
Published 
Sports
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - The popularity of pickleball is peaking.

These ladies play in Phoenix at least three times a week.

"Pickleball makes me feel really happy. It’s so social. We just all play for fun," Jessica Rose said.

They took me on the court to show me a thing or two, but the sport is also serving up strains, sprains, and fractures that could leave you in a bit of a pickle.

"Be sure to stretch before and after games to make sure you won’t pull muscles," said Darlene.

A new report from United Healthcare estimates that between $250 and $300 million in medical costs is because of pickleball injuries this year alone. That's why these ladies say they prepare at Optum Community Center.

"These are amazing places for anyone 55 and older to come and participate in a variety of wellness activities, so we have fitness classes, educational classes, arts and crafts," Chloe Conklin said.

Preventing pickleball injuries

Pickleball is a great way to stay healthy and active, but like all sports, it can serve some setbacks. FOX 10s Stephanie Bennett reports.

They have a gym that allows them to strengthen and prepare their muscles, and free wellness checks keep them in top shape.

"Cardiovascular endurance, strength training, agility, balance mobility. Here in our center, we have a lot of activities where people can come and not only improve their pickleball game but also help do activities that will reduce injuries," Conklin said.

In fact, after Darlene was diagnosed with breast cancer, she got into pickleball to help strengthen her bones because of a side effect with her medication.

"They said I needed to do a weight-bearing and I started playing pickleball and I went from osteopenia to normal bone density just from playing pickleball two or three times a week," she said.

The best advice – they say it's all about knowing what your body can handle.

"Just trying to be smart on the court, also having proper equipment, the right shoes and things is helpful, but always remember don’t run backwards for things," Rose said. "If something looks like it’s going to be out of my reach, I don’t really lunge for it."

