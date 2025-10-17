Pilot survives small plane crash near Casa Grande airport

The Brief A small, single-engine plane crashed near the Casa Grande Municipal Airport on Friday afternoon after experiencing engine failure during a flight between Tucson and Phoenix. The pilot, who was the only person on board, was found conscious and alert with non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the cause of the crash.



A small plane crashed near the Casa Grande Municipal Airport on Friday afternoon, the fire department said.

What we know:

The Oct. 17 crash happened due to an engine failure while the plane was in flight between Tucson and Phoenix at around 1:15 p.m.

"The pilot attempted to make an emergency landing near the Casa Grande Municipal Airport," the Casa Grand Fire Department said. "Fire Department units arrived on scene within minutes and located the aircraft overturned just outside the airport boundary. The aircraft, identified as a small single-engine plane was found upside down with no visible smoke or fire."

The pilot was found conscious and alert after getting out of the plane on his own. He was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was on board.

"The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been notified and will be conducting an investigation into the cause of the crash," the fire department said.

Map of the area where the airport is at

What we don't know:

The pilot was not identified.