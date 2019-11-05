Pima County deputy accused of shoplifting and fraud resigns

article

Authorities say a Pima County Sheriff's deputy accused of shoplifting and fraud charges in Oro Valley last month has resigned.

Sheriff's officials say 35-year-old Ryan Fuller quit the department Monday while still on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

Fuller was arrested on Oct. 21 after turning himself in to Oro Valley police after allegedly shoplifting at a Walmart in that town.

He was arrested on suspicion of one count of organized retail theft and four counts of fraudulent schemes.

Oro Valley police told the Arizona Daily Star that Fuller allegedly was switching barcodes on some store items.

Fuller had been with the sheriff's department for more than three years.

Oro Valley police still are investigating the shoplifting case.

It was unclear Monday if Fuller has a lawyer yet.