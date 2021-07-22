Expand / Collapse search
Playful banter: Bucks billboard goes up in Phoenix

By Christina Van Zelst
Published 
Phoenix Suns
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

Playful banter continues: Bucks billboard goes up in Phoenix

Two Milwaukee Bucks season ticket holders purchased the digital billboard in Phoenix as a way to send love and respect to the Suns fans.

MILWAUKEE - Bucks fans might remember this one. A billboard shared in Milwaukee felt like an invasion into Bucks territory. But after the Bucks took home the NBA title…

"It’s just a way for us to banter back and forth," said Max Stephenson of Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown.

5P-BILLBOARD-BATTLE-PKG-CVZ-7_22_WITI7021_186_mp4__00.00.52.25.png

Max Stephenson

The first billboard put up was from a Phoenix-based law firm. It was posted after Game 6 near 12th and Walnut.

ASH-SUNS-BILLBOARD-10PM-PKG-7_19_WITI50fe_186_mp4_00.01.14.13.jpg

And back in Phoenix -- they might come across a billboard that looks like this...

"We thought, hey Phoenix, we beat you but we want to show you some love because we’re a loving wonderful amazing city in Milwaukee. We want to show respect," civic entrepreneur Jeff Sherman said.

Two Milwaukee Bucks season ticket holders purchased the digital billboard in Phoenix as a way to send love and respect to the Suns fans.

bucks billboard

 "You can do a big bear hug in the sky in a billboard that’s what we wanted to do send some love to Phoenix from Milwaukee, but yet Go Bucks!" said Sherman.

5P-BILLBOARD-BATTLE-PKG-CVZ-7_22_WITI7021_186_mp4__00.00.25.18.png

Jeff Sherman

It's duped by the billboard battles.

A Milwaukee law firm -- placing this billboard that can be seen on I-43 near Walnut. 

5P-BILLBOARD-BATTLE-PKG-CVZ-7_22_WITI7021_186_mp4__00.00.50.05.png

"We didn’t want to get negative so we just thought listen, we just won the championship let’s promote our own city and congratulate the Bucks," Stephenson said. 

Everyone I talked to today regarding the messages behind the billboards say it's all in good fun -- and a way for the two cities to banter back and forth in a bold way. 

Of course, Bucks fans are happy to see the "Go Suns" billboard skip town.