Playful banter: Bucks billboard goes up in Phoenix

Bucks fans might remember this one. A billboard shared in Milwaukee felt like an invasion into Bucks territory. But after the Bucks took home the NBA title…

"It’s just a way for us to banter back and forth," said Max Stephenson of Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown.

Max Stephenson

The first billboard put up was from a Phoenix-based law firm. It was posted after Game 6 near 12th and Walnut.

And back in Phoenix -- they might come across a billboard that looks like this...

"We thought, hey Phoenix, we beat you but we want to show you some love because we’re a loving wonderful amazing city in Milwaukee. We want to show respect," civic entrepreneur Jeff Sherman said.

Two Milwaukee Bucks season ticket holders purchased the digital billboard in Phoenix as a way to send love and respect to the Suns fans.

"You can do a big bear hug in the sky in a billboard that’s what we wanted to do send some love to Phoenix from Milwaukee, but yet Go Bucks!" said Sherman.

Jeff Sherman

It's duped by the billboard battles.

A Milwaukee law firm -- placing this billboard that can be seen on I-43 near Walnut.

"We didn’t want to get negative so we just thought listen, we just won the championship let’s promote our own city and congratulate the Bucks," Stephenson said.

Everyone I talked to today regarding the messages behind the billboards say it's all in good fun -- and a way for the two cities to banter back and forth in a bold way.

Of course, Bucks fans are happy to see the "Go Suns" billboard skip town.