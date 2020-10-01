Police body-camera video released in fatal shooting of man in Tempe

Tempe police have released body-camera video from an officer-involved shooting earlier this week that left a 21-year-old man dead.

The video released on Oct. 1 shows officers stopping a suspected stolen vehicle on Sept. 25 outside of a Panda Express in Mesa.

Officers then are seen going back to their vehicles and drawing their weapons. About a minute later, the car backed out of the parking space.

Police then tracked down the vehicle to an apartment complex in Tempe located near University Drive and Evergreen Road.

Eventually, the officers confronted the driver, identified as Angel Benitez, and opened fire.

Benitez did not survive and his family is calling the shooting unjustified.

Two witnesses told FOX 10 they saw the shooting and believe Benitez had both hands up when officers opened fire.

A witness says this photo was taken moments before Mesa police shot the suspect near University Dr. and Evergreen Rd. in Tempe. (Peter Morales)

"Makes no sense ... all three of them were covered? Where is the footage where they can prove he was defending himself?" asked Ana Sandoval, Benitez's mother. "His hands were up."

Tempe Police released a statement on the investigation, saying, "As a professional organization with high ethics, we are committed to fair and impartial investigations. At the completion of our criminal investigation, we will turn the information over to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for their review."

